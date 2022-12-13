Best running back streamers for Week 15 fantasy football

Week 15 of the NFL season is already here, and while byes are over, fantasy managers may be looking for streamers to add in place of injured players or just as part of their weekly strategy.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 15 lineups.

Gus Edwards, Ravens vs. Browns

Edwards’ time as the Ravens’ RB1 was short-lived after his return from injury now that JK Dobbins is back on the field, but that doesn’t mean Edwards isn’t a good streaming option. The Browns’ defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing RBs in the league this season, and Edwards has been a consistent performer in the games that he has been healthy enough to play.

If Dobbins is available to grab in your fantasy league, he’s a great choice, as well, but is more heavily drafted than Edwards.

Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs vs. Texans

Isiah Pacheco has been getting a lot of the spotlight in the Chiefs’ running game, but we shouldn’t overlook McKinnon’s contributions this season. In last week’s game against the Broncos, McKinnon ended with 32 fantasy points thanks to his two TDs. He added 14 fantasy points and another touchdown in the previous week against the Bengals.

The Texans are allowing the most fantasy points in the league per game to opposing RBs.

Brian Robinson, Jr., Commanders vs. Giants

The Commanders and Giants faced off just two weeks ago in a tie game, and Robinson had 96 rushing yards and 15 receiving yards for 13.1 fantasy points in that matchup. If we’re looking for a similar performance this week, Robinson should be a lock at streaming RB.