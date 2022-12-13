Best wide receiver streamers for Week 15 fantasy football

As Week 15 of the NFL season begins, several heavily-drafted wide receivers are questionable for the upcoming slate of games, and fantasy managers may be looking elsewhere for starters. Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 15 lineups.

Elijah Moore, Jets vs. Lions

Moore wasn’t seeing much action for a time there, but if Mike White is healthy, the Jets’ WR could see an uptick in targets this week against the Lions’ league-worst pass defense. WR Corey Davis sustained a head injury in Week 14 and may see limited playing time against Detroit.

DJ Chark, Lions vs. Jets

Chark had an enormous week against the Vikings, leading the Lions in receiving yards and scoring a touchdown. Chark’s playing time this season has been limited by injuries, but he has been a major target for Jared Goff when he’s healthy, and has had back-to-back 90-yard weeks.

Chris Moore, Texans vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs have allowed 24 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, and if Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks remain out in Week 15, Moore could be a sneaky pick for a solid WR streamer. He had 10 receptions for 124 yards against the Cowboys.