Best tight end streamers for Week 15 fantasy football

Streaming tight ends can be a great strategy if you don’t have one of the few elite ones in the league. As your fantasy football playoffs kick off, here are the best tight end streaming options available as you set your Week 15 lineups.

Taysom Hill, Saints vs. Falcons

Forgotten as a fantasy commodity for several weeks, Hill reemerged in Week 14, catching two passes for 35 yards and a touchdown and running for another 10. The strange way the Saints use Hill gives him among the highest upside of any fantasy tight end. In fact, he’s the fifth-ranked fantasy tight end this season. With his massive upside and matchup against a Falcons team that allows the seventh-most points per game to opposing fantasy tight ends, Hill should be on your radar in Week 15.

Hunter Henry, Patriots vs. Raiders

Henry has not been amassing enough targets to be a viable fantasy option lately, but that could change in Week 15 against the Raiders, who allow the eighth-most points per game to opposing fantasy tight ends. New England is still in the playoff hunt and has had its most success when controlling the tempo and not asking QB Mac Jones to do too much. A veteran tight end should help in that department, making him worth a Week 15 dice roll.

Logan Thomas, Commanders vs. Giants

Thomas has struggled this season, but also faces a favorable matchup. New York ranks 22nd in fantasy points per game allowed to tight ends. Like with Mac Jones, the Commanders are at their best when they don’t ask QB Taylor Heinicke to force plays down the field. Thomas should be a nice safety valve for Heinicke, especially against a defense that has struggled against opposing tight ends.