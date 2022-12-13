Best D/ST streamers for Week 15 fantasy football

With the revolving door that is your fantasy football D/ST unit, it’s crucial to pick the most favorable matchups late in the season. If you’re without an elite defense and need to pick one up on the fly this week, here are the best D/ST streaming options available as you set your Week 15 lineups.

Even though Baker Mayfield injected a little life into the Rams in Week 14, the offense is still missing a ton of pieces. L.A. did enough to win, but the offense still was unable to move the ball much. Denver’s defense will be eager to get over its tough Week 14 performance against the high-flying Chiefs and should easily be a top-10 unit in fantasy in Week 15.

Rams D/ST vs. Broncos

So yeah, don’t expect a lot of scoring in Rams vs. Broncos. L.A.’s defense is also worth a look against Denver who is likely to start backup Brett Rypien with Russell Wilson needing to clear concussion protocol. That will likely mean a whole lot of running plays and milking the clock, preventing crooked numbers on the scoreboard. That ensures that even without sacks and takeaways, the Rams D/ST will put up respectable fantasy numbers in Week 15.

The Chargers defense made Tua Tagovailoa look silly on Sunday Night Football and have a great opportunity for an encore performance against the Titans, whose offense is among the worst in the league. Tennessee ranks 29th in the league in yards per game and 26th in points per game. If L.A.’s pass rush can pin its ears back and get after QB Ryan Tannehill, it has top-five fantasy potential in Week 15.