Best kicker streamers for Week 15 fantasy football

A breakout performance from a kicker can deliver a surprise boost during the fantasy football playoffs. Here are three great streaming options in Week 15 if you do not have one of the league’s elite legs.

Matt Gay, Rams vs. Broncos

Opponents make nearly two-and-a-half field goals per game against Denver, the highest-mark in the league. The Broncos defense has been good this year, but due to the offense’s struggles, it is often faced with opposing possessions inside its own territory. That’s a recipe for kicker magic, and Matt Gay who has put up double-digit performances in two of his last four games is poised to take advantage.

Chase McLaughlin, Colts vs. Vikings

McLaughlin is largely overlooked in fantasy leagues despite being the 13th ranked kicker in the league this season. He faces off against a Vikings team which allows 2.15 field goals per game, tied for third-most in the league. Indy’s offense hasn’t exactly been well-oiled this season, so they will rely on McLaughlin regularly when and if they’re able to get into Viking territory in Week 15.

Joey Slye, Commanders vs. Giants

Commanders vs. Giants figures to be another field goal fest. Their Week 13 matchup saw them attempt a combined six field goals and make four. Slye contributed two of those and should figure heavily into the Week 15 rematch. New York allows 2.08 field goals per game, sixth-most in the NFL, and its a good bet they’ll allow 3-4 attempts to Slye this week. If he can knock in two or three to go along with a PAT or two, he will have done his job for you this week.