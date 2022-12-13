 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Carlos Correa signs with Giants in free agency

Correa opted out of his deal with the Minnesota Twins and has a new home.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Carlos Correa has signed a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The longtime Houston Astros shortstop played his ball in Minnesota last season where he had a solid campaign. He had his second-highest career batting average, checking in at .291. His RBI numbers weren’t as high as we’re used to seeing from him, but they were still solid with 64 runs batted in. He also hit 22 long balls, which is just four off his career-high.

Correa is one of the most consistent players at shortstop in all of Major League Baseball, so he should be penciled into the lineup every day at the 6 spot barring an injury or some other unforeseen circumstance.

The move shouldn’t impact his fantasy value much at all. He’s still going to get around 20-30 home runs and he’ll probably bump his RBI number back up a tad, but nothing monumental. Either way, he’ll more than likely be one of the first infielders off the board in fantasy drafts this season.

