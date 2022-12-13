Week 15 fantasy football quarterback rankings

Week 15 is here and it brings with it a whole lot of possible quarterback changes. There have been a rash of QB concussions, with at least three last week, and even more QB injuries of other sorts. We could see a lot of backups this week, so if you’e got a stud QB like Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes, you are feeling pretty good right now.

Injury news to monitor

Marcus Mariota is going on I.R., while Desmond Ridder will take over starting this week. The move was made based on performance, but Mariota has been dealing with some knee issues and will be shut down for the end of the season.

Brock Purdy is dealing with an oblique injury. He was able to play through it in Week 14, but does have a quick turnaround on Thursday night against the Seahawks. Josh Johnson would likely get the start if Purdy had to miss.

Lamar Jackson’s knee injury could keep him out again this week, but there is a chance he can play. Jackson’s backup, Tyler Huntley, will need to pass through concussion protocol. UDFA QB Anthony Brown could end up starting this week against Cleveland on Saturday.

Jets QB Mike White is dealing with a ribs injury, but the initial plan is for him to play this week against the Lions. If he can’t go, Zach Wilson could get the start over Joe Flacco, but nothing is set in stone yet.

Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol. If he can’t be cleared, Mitch Trubisky would get the start against the Panthers.

Russell Wilson will be in concussion protocol this week. If he can’t get cleared by Sunday, Brett Rypien would get the start against the Cardinals.

John Wolford may be healthy enough to play this week, but Baker Mayfield to get the start on Monday Night Football against the Packers.

Bye weeks

None

Week 15 fantasy football QB rankings