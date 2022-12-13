Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

The NFL season has hit Week 15 and that means we are into the fantasy football playoffs in most leagues. This is the time of the season where injuries and personnel changes can make big differences in fantasy as teams start looking to the future or even the playoffs.

Injury news

Deebo Samuel likely has a high-ankle sprain and will be out until the playoffs. Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle could pick up more work, while Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason will likely need more touches.

Tyreek Hill is dealing with an ankle injury. He has a reasonable chance to play against the Bills this week, but it isn’t a lock.

D.J. Moore has an ankle sprain, but it doesn’t appear to be severe. He should have a chance to play against the Steelers.

Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins missed last week due to injuries. Both will likely miss time this week as well and could miss the game vs. Kansas City.

Courtland Sutton missed last week with a hamstring injury. He will need to get practices in this week for a chance to play against the Cardinals.

Jakobi Meyers missed Week 14 with a concussion and will need to be cleared before he can face the Raiders in Week 15.

Treylon Burks is in concussion protocol that made him miss last week, he’ll need to be cleared to play this week against the Chargers.

Tyler Boyd dislocated his finger and could miss 1-2 games, while his teammate Tee Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury that they say isn’t severe, but he did tweak it in pre-game last week, which made him miss the game despite being active.

Romeo Doubs should be able to return this week after getting a bye week to heal.

Bye weeks

None

Week 15 fantasy football PPR WR rankings