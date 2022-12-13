Tight end PPR rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 15 of the fantasy football season. We are now into the fantasy playoffs for most teams and those teams in the playoffs managed to either have Travis Kelce in the TE slot or just overpowered that slot with great play at the other positions.

Injury news

Daniel Bellinger is “pretty sore” with a ribs injury. He’s coming off an eye injury and could miss this week.

Hayden Hurst is still considered week-to-week with his calf injury, so he seems like a long shot to play this week against the Buccaneers. Mitchell Wilcox replaces Hurst, but hasn’t had any fantasy value in his place.

Darren Waller is trending toward returning this week from his hamstring injury.

Dallas Goedert is also eligible to return from I.R. this week. There hasn’t been any reports that he is ready to return, but he very well could be.

Week 15 fantasy football PPR TE rankings