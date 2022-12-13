 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 15 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) walks off the field after the conclusion of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 4, 2022 Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Welcome to Week 15 of the fantasy football season. We are now into the fantasy playoffs for most teams and those teams in the playoffs managed to either have Travis Kelce in the TE slot or just overpowered that slot with great play at the other positions.

Injury news

Daniel Bellinger is “pretty sore” with a ribs injury. He’s coming off an eye injury and could miss this week.

Hayden Hurst is still considered week-to-week with his calf injury, so he seems like a long shot to play this week against the Buccaneers. Mitchell Wilcox replaces Hurst, but hasn’t had any fantasy value in his place.

Darren Waller is trending toward returning this week from his hamstring injury.

Dallas Goedert is also eligible to return from I.R. this week. There hasn’t been any reports that he is ready to return, but he very well could be.

Week 15 fantasy football PPR TE rankings

