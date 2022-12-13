Defense rankings for Week 15 fantasy football

The fantasy football playoffs are here and we are now in that part of the season where rookies and backup quarterbacks are starting more and more games. Anything can happen, but your odds are much better to put up good D/ST numbers facing backups and rookies on average.

Streaming options

The Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol and his backup Mitch Trubisky threw three interceptions in relief last week. The Panthers are playing well right now while the Steelers are not.

Green Bay Packers D/ST vs. Rams

We saw Baker Mayfield play well against the Raiders on short notice last week, but we’ve seen Mayfield play awful football this season. Could he have new life with the Rams? Of course he could, but he’s without the Rams best receiver Cooper Kupp and there just isn’t much there to work with for a below average QB.

Bye weeks

None

Week 15 fantasy football D/ST rankings