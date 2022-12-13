Ben Skowronek worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 15

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a miracle victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football last week. Baker Mayfield replaced John Wolford after the first drive. Mayfield had many struggles early, but made up for it on the final two drives of the game. He also targeted wide receiver Ben Skowronek a ton who had the best game of his young career.

Skowronek had seven receptions on eight targets for 89 yards. That’s the most he’s ever had in a game. It seems that Baker liked getting him the football. I expect this passing game to have increased success with Mayfield starting the remainder of the season.

Rams WR Ben Skowronek: Week 15 waiver wire

It’s been a relatively quiet season for Skowronek as he’s not one of the top options for the Rams. However, with injuries to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, he is being forced to step up. Last week, he did in a big way and I expect them to continually target him once again in Week 15.

I think Skowronek is a great addition at the waiver wire. He will be a WR1-WR2 alongside Van Jefferson for the rest of the season and the Rams will continue to pass the ball. He has also yet to catch a touchdown pass, so that will likely happen in the next few weeks as well. I would add Skowronek as he’s a decent flex option.