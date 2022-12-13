Zonovan Knight worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 15

The New York Jets are in a bit of a slump. They’re coming off a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Running back Zonovan Knight has been bright spot for the Jets during this time. With all the injuries they’ve had in the backfield, Knight has had a much bigger role and has taken advantage.

Knight is currently RB1 for the Jets. His ability in the passing game helps keep him on the field as the Jets have thrown the ball a ton with Mike White starting at quarterback. Knight’s numbers should stay up though the remainder of the season.

Jets RB Zonovan Knight: Week 15 waiver wire

You should pick Knight up on the waivers if he is still there in your fantasy league. He will continue to have a big role with the Jets as he’s looked good. I think they’ll stick with Knight as their RB1 for the remainder of this season and until Breece Hall returns from injury next year.

Knight has scored just one touchdown this season. However, I expect another one this week against the Lions. While they’ve been playing great as of late, the Lions cannot stop the run. Knight will get many red zone carries as I expect this to be a high scoring game. Look for him to score a touchdown this week.