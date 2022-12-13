Evan Engram worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 14

The Jacksonville Jaguars got a big upset win over the Tennessee Titans. Tight end Evan Engram played a huge part in that victory. Engram had 11 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns. That is one of the best games he’s played in his career. Jacksonville’s passing attack looks as good as we have seen in years.

Jaguars TE Evan Engram: Week 14 waiver wire

Engram has always had the ability to be a star tight end, but drops were a major issue in New York. Many thought a change of scenery would help him in Jacksonville and it seems it has. Engram has had a ton of looks in the red zone, but many have fallen just short. He’s had two touchdowns get called back for penalties. His numbers have been up and down this season, but it'll be interesting to see how he finishes the season.

Their next two matchups in the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets have been great against tight ends, so it will be tough for him. I wouldn't add him, because I don't think he puts up TE1 numbers again in consecutive weeks, but I would look at him for next season. I think he has a breakout year in his second season with the Jaguars.