Zay Jones worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 15

As the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense has found a resurgence over the past month it’s coincided with consistent play from wide receiver Zay Jones. Jones joined the team in the offseason to help revitalize what could be a promising passing game, and the team’s performance in the past few games is finally reaping the benefits many had hoped for. With the fantasy football playoffs in full swing, we take a look at whether Jones should be among the priority candidates on the waiver wire this week.

Jaguars WR Zay Jones: Week 15 waiver wire

Through 13 weeks of the NFL season, Jones is averaging a solid 7.9 targets per game, which is true under-the-radar value in an offense that is overshadowed by the likes of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. The Jaguars wideout is also averaging 5.5 receptions per game, which is a testament to his utility in PPR leagues in particular. Jacksonville has been a top-10 scoring offense in their last three games, and if they continue to heat up it should coincide perfectly with the fantasy football playoffs.

Jones has now averaged double-digit fantasy scoring in three of his last four games, and it looks like Week 13’s two-catch performance was more or less an anomaly. Though he’s only found the end zone twice overall this season, the fact that he’s seeing a sufficient volume of targets to make him the WR2 bodes well for his fantasy relevance to close out the season. Winning the fantasy postseason means not straying away from plugging in the right players based on matchups, and with Jones set for some potential high-scoring contests over the next three weeks he’s a solid option to pick up off the wire.