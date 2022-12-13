Chris Moore worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 15

The Houston Texans have presented little to no viable fantasy options for much of this season, but as fantasy managers head into the postseason all it takes is one standout performance to draw consideration. Last week it was a seismic performance from wide receiver Chris Moore, who took advantage of the opportunity ahead of him to create some fantasy upside heading into the next few weeks. We breakdown whether the Texans wideout is worth adding off the waiver wire in Week 15.

Texans WR Chris Moore: Week 15 waiver wire

With Houston’s top two receivers out due to injury last week versus the Cowboys, it was next man up mentality and Moore took advantage of the opportunity. The Texans wideout posted his best fantasy performance of the season with 22.4 PPR fantasy points, thanks to catching 10 of his 11 targets for 124 yards, easily his highest total this year. He was targeted on 40.7% of the team’s pass attempts, and the question ahead is whether he can continue to take advantage of the injuries to the receiving corps.

If Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are available to return this week versus the Chiefs, then there is little value in adding Moore to the fantasy roster for the fantasy postseason. But if the aforementioned two are out once again, then the best-case scenario would be for Kansas City to run up the score on Houston. Should the Texans be forced to throw in garbage time, then Moore could surely present some value as an intriguing flex option in the first week of the fantasy postseason.