DJ Chark worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 15

Don’t be alarmed, but the Detroit Lions have been one of the best offenses over the last few weeks as the team has slowly become a dark horse in the playoff chase. A resurgent offense means that a number of key playmakers on offense have the potential to be fantasy relevant on a moment’s notice, including wide receiver DJ Chark. While the veteran wideout has had to overcome injuries this season, when he’s been on the field he’s been more than productive. We break down his fantasy outlook moving forward and assess whether he’s worth adding off the waiver wire this week.

Lions WR DJ Chark: Week 15 waiver wire

Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams will get most of the headlines, and likely some waiver wire consideration as well, but don’t overlook Chark either. Health has been the obstacle this season for the veteran wideout, but when he’s been able to take the field he’s proven to be valuable from a fantasy perspective. He’s averaged 6.5 targets per game in contests where he’s received over 70% of target share, so he’s built up the resume to carve himself a nice role in the Lions' offense. Better yet, their offense has been on a burner the last few weeks.

The Lions are averaging 33.0 PPG over the last three weeks and they rank top five in pass attempts per game, averaging 39.0. On deck are some pretty favorable matchups as well with the Jets, Panthers, and Bears. While he’ll likely continue to see fewer targets behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, he should remain a step ahead of promising rookie Williams. As long as Chark remains healthy and a part of the offense, his fantasy ceiling looks as bright as can be moving forward. That’s truly all one can ask for as the fantasy playoffs roll on, which makes Chark an excellent streaming option over the next few weeks.