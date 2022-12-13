Donovan Peoples-Jones worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 15

As fantasy managers prepare for the postseason a sound strategy that remains is to search the waiver wire for viable streaming options week-to-week. Even if you think you have your starting lineup locked down, a key substitution based on a favorable matchup can help your team make a deep run in the fantasy playoffs. One wide receiver that has been having a quiet breakout season is Cleveland Browns’ wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, who is coming off a strong performance. We break down his fantasy outlook moving forward to decide whether he’s worth adding to rosters this week.

Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones: Week 15 waiver wire

While it will clearly take some time for Deshaun Watson to play more efficiently, his performance has not come at the expense of Peoples-Jones’ fantasy output. The Browns wideout is coming off a 19.4 PPR fantasy performance last week, his highest of the season, in which he led all Browns receivers in every statistical category. He saw a team-high 12 targets and hauled in eight for 144 yards, only missing a touchdown to go with his incredible stat line. While Amari Cooper has yet to get on the same page with Watson, Peoples-Jones has excelled in his WR2 role for Cleveland.

Fantasy managers will want to add the Browns wideout not only for this week but potentially for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs. Thankfully, Peoples-Jones also has some nice matchups on the horizon which should play to his strengths. In Week 15 he’ll face a Ravens defense that allows the ninth-most fantasy points to receivers, and following that are bouts with the Saints and Commanders, who give up the 15th and 16th-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Going forward Peoples-Jones has excellent WR3 appeal and fantasy managers should add him as a potential X-factor heading into the fantasy postseason.