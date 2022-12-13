How to watch Argentina vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup semifinals

Argentina and Croatia will square off in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, December 13 at 2 p.m. ET and will air on Fox and Telemundo. The winner earns a spot in Sunday’s final against either France or Morocco.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina are favored to advance with strong -245 odds in that regard. Croatia stand in with +195 odds to advance to the final.

Argentina vs. Croatia

Date: Tuesday, December 13

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.