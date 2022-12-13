 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Argentina vs. Croatia picks, predictions in 2022 World Cup semifinals

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Argentina vs. Croatia in the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Argentina will square off against Croatia in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, December 13 at 2 p.m. ET while airing on Fox and Telemundo. The winner advances to Sunday’s final against either France or Morocco.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Argentina v. Croatia

Date: Tuesday, December 13
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Argentina: -115
Draw: +240
Croatia: +370

Moneyline pick: Draw +240

Argentina are currently No. 2 in the FIFA World Rankings. Despite making into the semifinals, the Argentinians have hardly been dominant in the 2022 World Cup. Lionel Messi and company lost to Saudi Arabia and narrowly avoided an upset to Australia in the round of 16. Argentina then needed some luck to hold off the Netherlands on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

Even though the Argentinians are favored, this could be a tight match throughout. If it wasn’t for an outstanding save against Australia, then Argentina would’ve drawn in regular time twice in a row. That’s the case for Croatia, which has forced a regular time draw in three straight. There’s a strong case to be made for the “Blazers” to make it four in a row, and the +240 odds are appealing.

More From DraftKings Nation