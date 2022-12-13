Who is the referee for Argentina vs. Croatia semifinals match?

The 2022 World Cup opens the semifinals on Tuesday, December 13 when Argentina faces Croatia at Lusail Stadium. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on FOX. The winner will advance to face the winner of Wednesday’s France-Morocco match on Sunday. The two losing teams will face off in the third-place match on Saturday.

Tuesday’s match will be officiated by an all-Italian crew with Daniele Orsato serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini. This will be Orsato’s third match of the tournament following a pair of group stage matches. He handled Ecuador’s 2-0 win over Qatar, which saw Ecuador booked for two yellow cards and Qatar for four. Qatar was also called for a penalty that Enner Valencia punched in for the second goal of the match. Orsato also officiated Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico. Argentina received one yellow card and Mexico received four.

Argentina is favored to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at -115 in regular time and -245 overall to advance. Croatia is +370 in regular time and +195 overall.

Argentina won Group C and reached the semifinals of the knockout bracket with a Round of 16 win over Australia and a penalty kicks win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Croatia reached the knockout bracket with a second place finish in Group F. They beat Japan in the Round of 16 and Brazil in the quarterfinals, with both wins coming on penalty kicks.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Tuesday’s semifinal action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):