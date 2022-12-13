 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When Argentina and Croatia last faced off, World Cup history

Argentina and Croatia face off on Tuesday, December 13 in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup. We breakdown the history of this matchup.

By DKNation Staff
Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images

Argentina and Croatia will square off in a 2022 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, December 13. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina are favored to advance with -245 odds. Croatia will play the role of underdog with +195 odds to advance.

How has this matchup played out over the years? Let’s take a look at Argentina vs. Croatia history below.

Argentina vs. Croatia history

Who leads series: Tied 2-2-1
Last match: Croatia won 3-0 on June 21, 2018 (FIFA World Cup)

Argentina and Croatia have faced each other five total times with the earliest being a 0-0 draw while playing an international friendly in 1994.

The two sides have faced each other twice in the FIFA World Cup. In 1998, Argentina defeated Croatia 1-0 in the group stage. In 2018, Croatia beat Argentina 3-0 in the group stage, which was the most recent match between these nations.

