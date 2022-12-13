When Argentina and Croatia last faced off, World Cup history

Argentina and Croatia will square off in a 2022 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, December 13. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina are favored to advance with -245 odds. Croatia will play the role of underdog with +195 odds to advance.

How has this matchup played out over the years? Let’s take a look at Argentina vs. Croatia history below.

Argentina vs. Croatia history

Who leads series: Tied 2-2-1

Last match: Croatia won 3-0 on June 21, 2018 (FIFA World Cup)

Argentina and Croatia have faced each other five total times with the earliest being a 0-0 draw while playing an international friendly in 1994.

The two sides have faced each other twice in the FIFA World Cup. In 1998, Argentina defeated Croatia 1-0 in the group stage. In 2018, Croatia beat Argentina 3-0 in the group stage, which was the most recent match between these nations.