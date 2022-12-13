Who is announcing Argentina vs. Croatia at the 2022 World Cup

Croatia and Argentina will square off in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The winner will advance to the final on Sunday to face either France or Morocco. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina are favored to advance with sizable -245 odds. Croatia step into this match as underdogs with +195 odds to advance.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and airs on Fox and Telemundo. The Fox broadcast will feature John Strong and Stuart Holden calling the game from the announcer booth. Dr. Joe Machnik will serve as the rules analyst. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock, will feature Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol.

Both of these nations are no strangers to winning close games. Croatia advanced on penalties against Japan in the round of 16, then upset Brazil in the quarterfinals in similar fashion.

Argentina survived an upset bid from Australia in the round of 16 before encountering a drama-packed match against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Even though Argentina gave up a pair of late goals to force extra time, Lionel Messi and company ultimately prevailed on penalty kicks.

There’s reason to believe both of these sides will take part in another nervy battle to the end on Tuesday.