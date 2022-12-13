 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Argentina announce starting XI in semifinal match at 2022 World Cup

Here’s a look at the starting lineup for Argentina.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Argentina Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Lionel Messi of Argentina during the Argentina Training Session at on December 12, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The first semifinal of the 2022 World Cup is set to get underway Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the Argentina lineup for this contest.

GK: Emilio Martinez
D: Nahuel Molina
D: Cristian Romero
D: Nicolas Otamendi
D: Nicolas Tagliafico
M: Rodrigo De Paul
M: Enzo Fernandez
M: Leandro Paredes
M: Alexis Mac Allister
F: Lionel Messi
F: Julian Alvarez

The notable absences are Lautaro Martinez and Marcos Acuna. The latter is out due to card accumulation, while the former has simply not been up to the mark in terms of production. We’ll likely see Martinez off the bench. Angel Di Maria is another star who could come in as a substitute.

Tagliafico and Molina will likely be heavily involved in attacking moves as wingbacks, so it’ll be important to see if they can successfully track back against Croatia’s wing attackers on counter moves.

More From DraftKings Nation