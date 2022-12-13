 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Croatia announce starting XI in semifinal match at 2022 World Cup

Here’s a look at the starting lineup for Croatia.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic with team mate Dejan Lovren during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Croatia are looking to get back to the World Cup final when they take on Argentina in the 2022 semifinal Tuesday. Croatia finished as the runners-up in 2018 and will want to get another shot at the title this time around. Here’s the starting XI for Croatia.

GK: Dominik Livakovic
D: Borna Sosa
D: Josko Gvardiol
D: Dejan Lovren
D: Josip Juranovic
M: Mateo Kovacic
M: Marcelo Brozovic
M: Luka Modric
F: Ivan Perisic
F: Andrej Kramaric
F: Mario Pasalic

The veteran side will line up as they usually do. Modric, Perisic, Lovren, Kramaric and Brozovic were all part of the 2018 final and will hope to get back with a win Tuesday. Livakovic is on fire right now in goal, and this defensive setup has stymied every team throughout the tournament. We’ll see if Croatia can hold up against Lionel Messi and Argentina in this semifinal match.

More From DraftKings Nation