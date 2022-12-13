Croatia announce starting XI in semifinal match at 2022 World Cup

Croatia are looking to get back to the World Cup final when they take on Argentina in the 2022 semifinal Tuesday. Croatia finished as the runners-up in 2018 and will want to get another shot at the title this time around. Here’s the starting XI for Croatia.

GK: Dominik Livakovic

D: Borna Sosa

D: Josko Gvardiol

D: Dejan Lovren

D: Josip Juranovic

M: Mateo Kovacic

M: Marcelo Brozovic

M: Luka Modric

F: Ivan Perisic

F: Andrej Kramaric

F: Mario Pasalic

The veteran side will line up as they usually do. Modric, Perisic, Lovren, Kramaric and Brozovic were all part of the 2018 final and will hope to get back with a win Tuesday. Livakovic is on fire right now in goal, and this defensive setup has stymied every team throughout the tournament. We’ll see if Croatia can hold up against Lionel Messi and Argentina in this semifinal match.