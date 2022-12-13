How did Croatia advance to the semifinals of World Cup bracket?

Croatia will square off against Argentina in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup. The match will take place on Tuesday, December 13 at 2 p.m. ET while airing on Fox. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Croatia will play the role of underdog against the No. 2 team in the world. Croatia have +195 odds to advance while Argentina is listed as -245 favorites.

Let’s take a look at how Croatia advanced to the semifinals of the World Cup bracket.

Croatia’s path to World Cup semifinals

After five matches, Croatia have not lost at the 2022 World Cup. However, the Croatians have drawn in four of those contests, advancing on penalty kicks in the last two.

Croatia finished second in Group F, racking up five points compared to seven for the group winner: Morocco. The Croatians finished with a 0-0 draw against Morocco and Belgium in the group stage, but they beat Canada 4-1. In the round of 16, Croatia tied Japan in regulation and extra time, ultimately winning 3-1 on penalty kicks. In the quarterfinals, Croatia pulled off a massive upset against Brazil, winning 4-2 on penalty kicks in another tense battle.

Overall, Croatia have allowed only three goals in five matches at the 2022 World Cup. It’s safe to say that this squad knows how to defend and ultimately keep their composure in close moments. Croatia will need to prove that once again in the semifinals while facing Argentina.