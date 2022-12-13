How did Argentina advance to the semifinals of World Cup bracket?

Argentina will face Croatia in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup. The match will take place on Tuesday, December 13 at 2 p.m. ET while airing on Fox. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina are -245 to advance to the final. Croatia are listed as the underdogs at +195.

Let’s take a look at how Argentina advanced to the semifinals of the World Cup bracket.

Argentina’s path to World Cup semifinals

Even though the Argentina squad shockingly lost to Saudi Arabia in its first match of the 2022 World Cup, they were able to bounce back with two victories to win Group C. From there, Lionel Messi and company avoided a late surge from Australia to win 2-1 in the round of 16.

In the quarterfinals, Argentina let Netherlands score a pair of late goals to force extra time. However, the Argentinians ultimately prevailed 4-3 on penalties, earning a date with Croatia in the semifinals. If Argentina win this match, they will face the winner of Morocco vs. France in Sunday’s final.