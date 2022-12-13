Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, December 13

We’ve got a small five-game slate in the NBA Tuesday, which limits us a bit when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry under 4.5 3-pointers vs. Bucks (-115)

This is a tough line, because Curry’s percentages are still excellent on the road even though they dip a bit from his home splits. He’s 4-4 on the under for this line in the last eight, although three of those unders happened with four triples made. Look for the Bucks to tighten things up on the Warriors star point guard Tuesday night, which should keep the under in play.

Anthony Davis over 12.5 rebounds vs. Celtics (-130)

The Lakers big man is on fire right now, averaging 15.1 rebounds per game over the last 12 if you exclude his early exit against the Cavaliers with an illness. The Celtics are without their top two centers for this matchup, which means Davis should dominate on the glass once again.

Deandre Ayton over 20.5 points vs. Rockets (-110)

With Devin Booker out again, Ayton should continue to see his shot opportunities go up. He’s topped this line easily in each of the last two games and is getting an awesome matchup against a weak Rockets team. Look for the Suns big man to have a massive game once again.