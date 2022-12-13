NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, December 13

Short intro. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors, $4,000

The guard is averaging 26.3 DKFP per game over his last three and has a bit of a “revenge game” narrative Tuesday when the Warriors face the Bucks. The minutes haven’t been consistent but DiVincenzo’s shooting potential gives him some upside at this price.

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings, $4,300

With De’Aaron Fox’s status up in the air, Mitchell is a good lineup addition. He hasn’t been able to take advantage of the additional playing time over the last few games but he figures to be in Sacramento’s rotation prominently even if Fox plays. Mitchell provides a decent floor and has some upside if Fox sits Tuesday’s game.

Blake Griffin, Boston Celtics, $3,800

Griffin is once again in line to get the start with Robert Williams and Al Horford both out. The big man has hit 20+ DKFP in four straight games and even on the second night of a back-to-back, he should deliver excellent production at this price point.