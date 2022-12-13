 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. 76ers on Tuesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Tuesday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Charlotte Hornets v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to the media after the game against the Charlotte Hornets on December 11, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, with the Kings hoping to bounce back from a loss while the 76ers try to win their third straight contest. De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable for the Kings with a foot injury. He did practice Monday, so there’s a good chance he does play.

The 76ers are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 228.

Kings vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -5

Philadelphia has been getting back into a groove with James Harden’s return. Joel Embiid is continuing to be dominant and the 76ers have started to get better defensively as well. Sacramento is in a funk right now with Fox on the mend and will have trouble containing the 76ers on defense. Take Philly to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 228

The 76ers are actually scoring more than the Kings over the last five games, although Fox being out has a lot to do with that. Even if the guard does come back, the 76ers are good enough defensively to keep this total under the line.

More From DraftKings Nation