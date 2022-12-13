Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. 76ers on Tuesday

The Sacramento Kings will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, with the Kings hoping to bounce back from a loss while the 76ers try to win their third straight contest. De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable for the Kings with a foot injury. He did practice Monday, so there’s a good chance he does play.

The 76ers are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 228.

Kings vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -5

Philadelphia has been getting back into a groove with James Harden’s return. Joel Embiid is continuing to be dominant and the 76ers have started to get better defensively as well. Sacramento is in a funk right now with Fox on the mend and will have trouble containing the 76ers on defense. Take Philly to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 228

The 76ers are actually scoring more than the Kings over the last five games, although Fox being out has a lot to do with that. Even if the guard does come back, the 76ers are good enough defensively to keep this total under the line.