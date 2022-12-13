Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Bucks on Tuesday

In what many see as a potential NBA Finals preview, the Golden State Warriors will hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday. The Warriors are coming off a big win over the Celtics Saturday, while the Bucks lost to the Rockets Sunday. Andrew Wiggins is out for Golden State, while Jrue Holiday is questionable for Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 233.

Warriors vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -4

The Warriors have been abysmal on the road this year, while the Bucks are a force at home. Golden State has no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially with Wiggins out. Even if Stephen Curry keeps up his hot play, the Bucks have more depth and should be able to outlast the Warriors at home.

Over/Under: Under 233

The Bucks rank 27th in scoring over the last five games, but the defensive performance of both these teams is more telling. Milwaukee is tied for second in opponent points allowed over the last five, while Golden State ranks 11th. The improved play on that end of the floor makes the under the safer play, especially when the number is higher than usual.