Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Lakers on Tuesday

The most storied rivalry in the NBA will add a new chapter Tuesday night as the Boston Celtics take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The Celtics are without Robert Williams and Al Horford for this contest.

Boston is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 235.

Celtics vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +3.5

Anthony Davis is playing at a ridiculous level and Boston not having its top interior defenders in makes that matchup even worse for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum has been off in his last two games and Boston’s supporting cast hasn’t been able to make up the difference. The Lakers also have the benefit of some additional rest, as this is a back-to-back for Boston. Take the home team to cover and potentially win outright.

Over/Under: Under 235

The Lakers are one of the top scoring teams over the last five games but they’re also 29th in points allowed per game in that span. The Celtics, however, are in a funk offensively right now. They’ve maintained their defensive chops but can’t quite seem to get back to their high-powered offense with Tatum struggling. With a number this high, the under is the safer play.