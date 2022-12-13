Players that have opted-out or are injured for USC in Cotton Bowl

As bowl season nears, the USC Trojans sit on the outside of the College Football. A second loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship sealed their fate, and USC will face Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on January 2.

Since the Trojans aren’t playing for a national championship, several players may choose to join the national trend of opting out of their bowl game. Oftentimes, juniors and seniors who are preparing to declare for the NFL Draft will opt out to avoid injury and dedicate their time to other training, keeping their futures in mind. Other players sit out after announcing their intent to enter the transfer portal.

Here is the latest list of players for the USC Trojans that won’t be participating in the Cotton Bowl.

Opt-outs for NFL Draft or transfer portal

Ralen Goforth, LB

Injuries

Brett Neilon, C