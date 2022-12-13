Players that have opted-out or are injured for Alabama in Sugar Bowl

As bowl season approaches, there’s a familiar face that will be missing from the College Football Playoff. Two-loss Alabama finds themselves among the proletariat of college football bowl games, excluded from the top four as they prepare to face the Kansas State Wildcats on New Years’ Eve.

Since the Tide aren’t playing for a national championship, several players will join the national trend of opting out of the bowl game. Oftentimes, juniors and seniors who are preparing to declare for the NFL Draft will opt out to avoid injury and dedicate their time to other training, keeping their futures in mind. Other players sit out after announcing their intent to transfer schools.

Here is the latest list of players for the Alabama Crimson Tide that won’t be participating in the Sugar Bowl.

Opt-outs for NFL Draft or transfer portal

Traeshon Holden, WR

Christian Leary, WR

JoJo Earle, WR

Trey Sanders, RB

Khyree Jackson, DB

Amari Knight, OL

Tommy Brockermeyer, OL

Damieon George, OL

Javion Cohen, G

Braylen Ingraham, DL

Injuries

Updates to come.