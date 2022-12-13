Players that have opted-out or are injured for Ohio State in Peach Bowl

Despite a tough loss to Michigan during rivalry week, the Ohio State Buckeyes are headed to the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed. They’ll face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on December 31 in the Peach Bowl after an 11-1 season in which they were excluded from the Big Ten Championship game.

It is rare to see players choose to opt out of CFP games to prepare for the draft, but Buckeyes players who are entering the transfer portal will be opting out. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is a two-time Heisman finalist who will likely be one of the top draft picks of 2023 should he choose to head for the NFL.

Here is the latest list of players for the Ohio State Buckeyes that won’t be participating in the 2022 Peach Bowl.

Opt-outs for NFL Draft or transfer portal

Teradja Mitchell, LB

Injuries

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR