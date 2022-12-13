Players that have opted-out or are injured for Michigan in Fiesta Bowl

The Michigan Wolverines’ perfect season was topped off with a win in the Big Ten Championship game, and they’re headed to the College Football Playoff to face No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31.

While opting out is a common occurrence during bowl season, it’s rare to see players on teams who qualified for the CFP sit out of the postseason. Two Wolverines players have already announced their intent to transfer, though, and will not be joining the team in Arizona — quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All. Star running back Blake Corum will have to undergo knee surgery after a late-season injury and will also miss the game.

Here is the latest list of players for the Michigan Wolverines that won’t be participating in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl.

Opt-outs for NFL Draft or transfer portal

Cade McNamara, QB

Erick All, TE

Injuries

Blake Corum, RB