Players that have opted-out or are injured for Tennessee in Orange Bowl

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers will close their surprise campaign in Miami when facing the No. 7 Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl. The game will take place on Friday, December 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Like several teams across the country, Tennessee will have a handful of players who will be opting out of the bowl game for various reasons. The most notable player is quarterback Hendon Hooker, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear right before the end of the year. Meanwhile, Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt is still undecided over whether or not he’ll play as of this writing while fellow receiver Cedric Tillman has opted out to focus on the NFL Draft.

Here is the latest list of players for the Tennessee Volunteers that won’t be participating in the 2022 Orange Bowl.

Opt-outs for NFL Draft or transfer portal

WR Cedric Tillman - NFL Draft

RB Lyn-J Dixon - Transfer Portal

QB Nick Evers - Transfer Portal

WR Jimmy Calloway - Transfer Portal

Injuries

QB Hendon Hooker - ACL Tear