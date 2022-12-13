Players that have opted-out or are injured for Clemson in Orange Bowl

The No. 7 Clemson Tigers will close their campaign in Miami when facing the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers in the 2022 Orange Bowl. The game will take place on Friday, December 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Like several teams across the country, Clemson will have a handful of players who will be opting out of the bowl game for various reasons. The most notable player is quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who jumped into the transfer portal immediately following the ACC Championship Game. The scrutinized QB was benched early in the league title game, clearing the way for freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik to take the starting job permanently.

Here is the latest list of players for the Clemson Tigers that won’t be participating in the 2022 Orange Bowl.

Opt-outs for NFL Draft or transfer portal

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Transfer Portal

WR Decari Collins - Transfer Portal

LB Sergio Allen - Transfer Portal

DB Fred Davis II - Transfer Portal

WR EJ Williams - Transfer Portal

RB Kobe Pace - Transfer Portal

LB Vonta Bentley - Transfer Portal

Injuries

No new injury opt-outs to report.