Players that have opted-out or are injured for Oregon in Holiday Bowl

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks will close the first year of the Dan Lanning era in San Diego when facing the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 Holiday Bowl. The game will take place on Wednesday, December 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Like several teams across the country, Oregon will have a handful of players who will be opting out of the bowl game for various reasons. The most notable player is cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who is focusing his attention on the NFL Draft. The First Team All-Pac-12 defensive back is being projected as a potential first-round pick this April.

Here is the latest list of players for the Oregon Ducks that won’t be participating in the 2022 Holiday Bowl.

Opt-outs for NFL Draft or transfer portal

CB Christian Gonzalez - NFL Draft

WR Dont’e Thornton - Transfer Portal

LB Justin Flowe - Transfer Portal

QB Jay Butterfield - Transfer Portal

WR Seven McGee - Transfer Portal

LB Jackson LaDuke - Transfer Portal

RB Byron Cardwell - Transfer Portal

LB Adrian Jackson - Transfer Portal

DE Bradyn Swinson - Transfer Portal

Injuries

No new injury opt-outs to report.