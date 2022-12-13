Players that have opted-out or are injured for Notre Dame in Gator Bowl

The No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will close the first year of the Marcus Freeman era in Jacksonville, FL, when facing the No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Gator Bowl. The game will take place on Friday, December 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Like several teams across the country, Notre Dame will have a handful of players who will be opting out of the bowl game for various reasons. The most notable player is tight end Michael Mayer, who is focusing his attention on the NFL Draft. The Mackey Award finalist hauled in 67 catches for 809 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Here is the latest list of players for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish that won’t be participating in the 2022 Gator Bowl.

Opt-outs for NFL Draft or transfer portal

TE Michael Mayer - NFL Draft

QB Drew Pyne - Transfer Portal

DB Jayden Bellamy - Transfer Portal

DL Jacob Lacey - Transfer Portal

Injuries

No new injury opt-outs to report.