How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on December 13

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re just three days removed from the Deadline pay-per-view and we’ll dive into the fallout from that show on tonight’s episode. We have a pair of new No. 1 contender’s as well as new men’s tag champs.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, December 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

Deadline marked the debut of the Iron Survivor match concept and we got two action packed marathons at the ppv. The show opened with Roxanne Perez winning the women’s match and she will get a crack at long-reigning NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose sometime in the near future. Later on in the show, Grayson Waller came out victorious in the men’s match, earning himself a shot at the NXT title.

Speaking of the NXT Championship, Bron Breakker put yet another successful title defense under his belt when taking down Apollo Crews in the main event. Right after the match, Waller issued a sneak attack on the champ and let his intentions be known as the show went off the air. We’ll see if these two interact on tonight’s show.

The New Day are the new NXT Tag Team Champions as they dethroned Pretty Deadly in a fast-paced showdown on Saturday. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston made a surprise appearance on the show last week to challenge the champs, successfully taking their titles just days later. With one of the most accomplished teams in WWE history parking it in Orlando for a little bit, there’s a question of who will step up to challenge them.

Also on the show, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley will team to face Toxic Attraction. We’ll also get the debut of Lyra Valkyria.