‘Spiderman: Across the Spider-verse’ trailer features a heartfelt message from Miles Morales’s mother

2018’s Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse is regarded as one of the best superhero films (live-action and animated) in recent memory. The first full trailer for its eagerly anticipated follow-up, Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse, is here.

The next Spider-Man movie is coming to theaters June 2023. Watch the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse now. pic.twitter.com/AMk6H3TpHp — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 13, 2022

As we can see in the first part of the trailer sees, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) speaks to his mother, Rio (voiced by Luna Lauren Vélez), over events that happened in the previous film. The one line that sticks out is, “and what I worry about most is they won’t look out for you like us.”

The film’s official synopsis speaks to Miles’s mother’s fears as he will undergo more trial by fire on his hero journey.

”After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man [Morales] is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on handling a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Not only does Miles have a dilemma, but co-director Kemp Powers also notes to Total Film that Gwen Stacy will have an integral storyline based on her universe looking at her as a vigilante. Spider-Verse will be set in six different universes and feature 240 characters. The film is set for a June 3rd, 2023, release date.