Khris Middleton, Anthony Davis, De’Aaron Fox headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, December 13

We’ve got five games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by TNT’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 13

De’Aaron Fox (foot) - questionable

Fox practiced Monday, so he’s close to a return. If he doesn’t come back Tuesday, look for Davion Mitchell to once again be a top DFS play.

Draymond Green (ankle) - probable

Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT, will miss at least two games

With Wiggins out, Jonathan Kuminga should get more run. Jordan Poole will likely start as a third guard.

Jrue Holiday (illness) - questionable

Khris Middleton (ankle) - probable

Middleton’s ankle injury is not serious, which is great news for Milwaukee. If Holiday is ruled out, Jevon Carter will get the nod and be a great DFS filler option.

Devin Booker (hamstring) - OUT

With Booker out, Landry Shamet and Mikal Bridges should see more shots in Phoenix’s offense. This is a favorable matchup for both players.

Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT

Herbert Jones (ankle) - probable

Jones will return, which might push Trey Murphy back to the bench. We’ll see how the Pelicans structure their lineup.

Al Horford (personal) - OUT

Robert Williams (knee) - TBD

Williams is likely out. Horford is out. That likely means another start for Blake Griffin, although the Celtics will probably shuffle things around more on the second night of a back-to-back set.

LeBron James (ankle) - probable

Anthony Davis (back) - probable

Both Lakers stars should be in Tuesday in this rivalry game.