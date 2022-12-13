Pick on the total for Memphis-Alabama on December 13

The Alabama Crimson Tide look to follow up their second win against the AP-ranked number one team on Tuesday as they play host to a Memphis Tigers team that won as an underdog when these teams hooked up last season.

Memphis Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (-6.5, 150)

Since last season’s loss, Alabama has improved on defense, ranking 24th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis after ranking 232nd in this category a season ago.

They face a Memphis that has found themselves in lower scoring affairs than a season ago, ranking 121st in possessions per game after ranking in the top 75 in possessions per game each of the previous four seasons.

The Tigers will look to bust through an Alabama defense that is seventh in opponents 2-point shooting percentage while Memphis only takes 29.2% of their field goals from 3-point range, which is 338th out of 363 Division I teams.

The Crimson Tide are down on offense from a season ago, ranking 48th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis a season ago compared to 82nd this season while Memphis has also regressed, ranking 121st in points scored on a per possession basis.

While both teams play uptempo, both have had their best success on defense, which will hold to form on Tuesday.

The Play: Memphis vs. Alabama Under 150

