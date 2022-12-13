NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Bucks vs. Warriors

Two of the most exciting superstars in the league face off tonight. Steph Curry and the Warriors travel to Milwaukee, where Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are waiting. It hasn’t been the best start to the season for Golden State, but they are coming off an impressive win over the league-best Celtics. Meanwhile, the Bucks are looking to push Boston for the top seed in the East.

I’ve created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bucks-Warriors, with the odds coming out to +380.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

INJURY REPORT

Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green (ankle) — Probable

Andrew Wiggins (abductor) — OUT

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday (illness) — Questionable

Khris Middleton (ankle) — Probable

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 29.5 Points

The Bucks played horribly on Sunday. I don’t have to tell you that, though, just take a look at the box score. Milwaukee scored only 92 points against the Rockets, who are a disaster defensively. It was all bad, Giannis included.

That being said, prior to this two-game dip in production, Antetokounmpo had scored 30-plus points in eight straight games. That’s no real surprise, as he’s averaging 31 on the season. I expect him to show up for tonight’s game as the Bucks look to bounce back.

Kevon Looney 7+ Rebounds

Who else is going to grab rebounds for Golden State? Looney leads the team in boards, and it’s pretty telling that Steph Curry checks in at No. 2 on that list. Golden State’s center has racked up 7-plus rebounds in seven of his last eight games. As long as he doesn’t get into foul trouble early, he should hit that mark again with relative ease.

Klay Thompson Over 19.5 Points

I’m opting for the second Splash Bro in this SGP, and it’s a testament to Thompson’s impressive production as of late. Klay has hit 20-plus points in seven of his last eight games. His usage rate has also seen a significant bump over the stretch, surpassing 26% in four straight contests.

Thompson has excelled against the Bucks throughout his career, scoring over 20 points six times in the last eight games these teams faced off. With Milwaukee likely honing in on Steph Curry defensively, there should be opportunities for Klay to extend that hot streak.

Warriors +8.5

I don’t have a clear read on the outcome of this game, but I would be pretty surprised if Milwaukee wins in a blowout. As I mentioned earlier, the Bucks aren’t playing good basketball right now, despite what their record indicates.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have shown flashes lately. Saturday’s win over Boston could kickstart a run, and they’re facing Milwaukee at the right time. I wouldn’t be shocked if Golden State wins outright, but we’ll take plenty of security that comes with 8.5 points.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.