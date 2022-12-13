Michael B. Jordan becomes part owner of English soccer club AFC Bournemouth

Actor, producer, and director extraordinaire Michael B. Jordan has become a part-owner of Premier League soccer club AFC Bournemouth. Bournemouth’s previous owner, Maxim Demin, completed a deal to sell 100% of the football club to a consortium led by American investor and Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley. Jordan is a part of the new ownership group.

”I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community, and I believe that the connection to the community is the foundation for any success of any sports team.

“We will move forward with the ‘always advance, never retreat’ approach that has defined all of my endeavors. I am committed to working with the best football and business minds available to enhance player development, facilities, and the fan experience to put AFC Bournemouth in the best possible position to succeed,” said Foley in a statement.

The Cherries currently sit 14th in the Premier League table and will resume the season against Chelsea on December 27th after the World Cup break. As for Jordan, he makes his debut in the director’s chair for Creed 3, to be released on March 3, 2023.