Live updates for Argentina-Croatia World Cup 2022 semifinal match

Argentina and Croatia will meet in the first semifinal of the 2022 World Cup Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET with a spot in the final on the line. Argentina last made a semifinal in 2014, defeating Netherlands in penalties to reach the final. Croatia last made the semifinal at the 2018 World Cup, defeating England to reach the final. Both teams are looking to get back to that pivotal final match. Lionel Messi is hoping for a storybook ending in his final World Cup, while Croatia’s “Golden Generation” tries to keep their trophy chances intact.

Here’s the latest updates from Argentina-Croatia.

Argentina vs. Croatia live updates

Halftime - Argentina have successfully broken through against Croatia’s defense twice, and now it’s going to force the European side to play out of their element. That could lead to even more opportunities for Argentina on the counter attack, which they’ve already exploited in this match. Argentina lead 2-0 at halftime and have put four shots on target to Croatia’s zero. Despite not having a lot of possession, Argentina are ahead in the only stat that matters.

45th minute - Argentina smell blood in the water and are coming dangerously close to adding a third goal. Croatia’s ironclad defense has looked quite ordinary in the last 15 minutes, especially on Alvarez’s goal. Livakovic was bound to come down to Earth at some point as a goalkeeper but this has been particularly bad. We’ll see how resilient Croatia are but this is a deficit they have not overcome yet in this World Cup.

Argentina nearly had a third pic.twitter.com/3perptKwOX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

39th minute - ANOTHER GOAL FOR ARGENTINA! This time, it’s Julian Alvarez going through the entire defense and getting some good fortune on deflections to double Argentina’s advantage.

JULIAN ALVAREZ WHAT A GOAL



2-0 ARGENTINA pic.twitter.com/73747qp92r — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

34th minute - GOAL FOR ARGENTINA! Lionel Messi makes no mistake and the South American side take a 1-0 lead in the semifinal.

TOO EASY FOR MESSI



HE PUTS ARGENTINA OUT IN FRONT IN THE SEMIFINALS pic.twitter.com/bUSJIBlsYK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

32nd minute - PENALTY FOR ARGENTINA! A ball over the top finds Julian Alvarez and Croatia’s defenders are caught off guard. Livakovic steps out and crashes into Alvarez, resulting in a clear foul.

PENALTY FOR ARGENTINA pic.twitter.com/YxqHITlE74 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

31st minute - Croatia have a great move courtesy of Modric’s pass, and eventually find Ivan Perisic on the wing. He lofts a shot from inside the box, which sails over the Argentina goal.

28th minute - Croatia don’t get anything out of a set piece but Argentina found a great break on the counter and only Luka Modric’s quick thinking on a header saved what could’ve been a potentially dangerous move. Argentina might be making Croatia question their approach a bit due to the outside speed and ability of the wingbacks to push forward quickly.

22nd minute - Messi makes a great move in the attacking third for Argentina, but his final pass finds a Croatia defender instead of his intended target. Both sides are starting to become more adventurous in this semifinal and have grown into the game. Croatia are more content to knock it around more but Argentina have started to push forward more.

14th minute - As is the case with early trends, possession is changing quite drastically after a few minutes. Croatia now hold a big edge in that regard after knocking the ball around a bit. We’ve still got zero total shots, so not a lot of action either way.

11th minute - Argentina have had more possession early in this game but neither team has put up a shot yet. It’s been a slow build in the middle of the park with some occasional moves on the flanks but nothing too threatening from either side.

3rd minute - We’ve seen the first instance of Molina creeping up the flank as a wingback and challenging Croatia’s defense. Nothing came of his cross but this will be the matchup to watch, especially since Croatia have three attackers up front for potential counters.

Pregame - According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina are priced at +100 on the moneyline for regular time. This has moved significantly from the opening odds, which had the South American side at -120. Croatia are +360, down slightly from the +390 opening odds. The draw is +210 and it opened at +245. Argentina are -230 to advance and Croatia are +185. Those numbers have remained mostly in line with the opening odds.

Pregame - We’ve got the lineups for both teams and there are no real surprises on the Croatia side. Argentina will be without Marcos Acuna due to card accumulation. Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria will be available off the bench for Argentina. Leandro Paredes, the man who sparked tempers against Netherlands in the quarterfinal, will start in the midfield.