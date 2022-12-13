Who will Argentina play in final of 2022 World Cup bracket?

The 2022 World Cup wraps up this weekend, and one of the finalists is punching their ticket. Argentina is crushing Croatia in their Tuesday semifinal match, leading 3-0 in the final 15 minutes. A collapse is possible, but it’s safe to say Argentina is advancing to the Final.

They will find out their opponent on Wednesday when France faces Morocco. Les Bleus are a -180 favorite to win the match in regular time and -390 overall to advance at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Atlas Lions are +600 in regular time and +300 overall.

Once the 2022 World Cup Final is determined, it will take place this Sunday, December 18. The match will kick off at 10 a.m. ET on FOX and take place at Lusail Stadium, which is just north of the capital city of Doha.

This will be the sixth time Argentina has reached the World Cup Final. They last reached the Final in 2014, where they lost to Germany in extra time. Prior to that, they reached the Final three times in four tournaments, winning in 1978 and 1986, and then losing in 1990. Their first Final was in the inaugural tournament in 1930 where they lost to Uruguay.

Argentina has faced France 12 times in international competition and is 6-3-3 all-time. Three of those matches have come in the World Cup. Argentina beat France 1-0 in group play in 1930, beat them 2-1 in group play in 1978, and lost 4-3 in the Round of 16 in 2018.

Argentina has faced Morocco three times in international competition. They are 3-0 against the Atlas Lions and all three matches came in international friendlies.