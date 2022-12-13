Who will Croatia play in third place match of 2022 World Cup bracket?

Croatia’s run in the 2022 World Cup is going to come up short of winning the tournament. The Vatreni were thumped 3-0 by Argentina in their semifinal match. Croatia led in possession, but Argentina was just too good when they got into the attacking zone. They scored two goals in the first half and added a third in the second half.

The loss does not end their tournament, however. Croatia will not play on Saturday, December 17 in the third place match. They will face the loser of Wednesday’s match between France and Morocco. France is a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -180 odds to win the match in regular time and -390 overall to advance. The Atlas Lions are +600 in regular time and +300 overall.

This will be the second time Croatia has placed in the third place match. They beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the 1998 version of the match. That also happened to be the first time Croatia had played in the World Cup. Croatia had declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991 and first became a FIFA member in 1992. They finished second in their group in 1998, and then beat Romania and Germany in the knockout bracket before losing to France in the semifinals.