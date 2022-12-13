Julian Alvarez’s individual brilliance puts Argentina up 2-0 vs. Croatia [VIDEO]

It took five minutes for Argentina to double their advantage over Croatia in the 2022 World Cup semifinal, with Julian Alvarez getting the job done this time. Alvarez had some good fortune on this individual run but he also maintained his composure well and finished it off in style.

JULIAN ALVAREZ WHAT A GOAL



2-0 ARGENTINA pic.twitter.com/73747qp92r — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

When you look at the replay and see Alvarez start with the ball at midfield going up against three defenders tracking back, it seems impossible for him to get anywhere close to the goal. However, Croatia’s defenders were unable to get solid contact on their attempts to clear the ball and Livakovic made another error in judgement when coming out of his box.

This run by Julián Álvarez pic.twitter.com/8n7NDbEcNo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

Alvarez has now taken over this game, drawing a penalty resulting in Argentina’s first goal and now scoring one of his own. We’ll see if Argentina keep pushing for more goals or hunker down defensively with a 2-0 lead.