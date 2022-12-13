When Argentina last reached the World Cup Final and how they performed

Argentina is crushing Croatia in their semifinal match at the 2022 World Cup, leading 3-0 in the 70th minute and on track to return to the World Cup Final. Barring a historic collapse, they’ll advance to face the winner of Wednesday’s match between France and Morocco. The Final will take place on Sunday, December 18 at Lusail Stadium and the match will kick off at 10 a.m. ET.

This marks the sixth time Argentina has reached the World Cup Final, and the second time in three tournaments. Four years ago, Argentina was eliminated in the Round of 16, but four years prior in 2014, they advanced to the final in Brazil.

Argentina came up short in the final, losing to Germany 1-0 in extra time in Rio de Janeiro. They reached the Final that year after winning Group F with three wins, and then beating Switzerland, Belgium, and the Netherlands in the first three rounds of the knockout bracket.

It’s been 46 years since Argentina last advanced to the Final and won the match. In 1986, they won their group and won the tournament with a 3-2 win over West Germany in Mexico City. It would mark the only time Argentine legend Diego Maradona won a World Cup.